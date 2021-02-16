TORONTO -- Police say that a man from Quebec is facing charges in connection with a stabbing at a Peterborough residence Tuesday morning that left one person dead.

In a news release, police said that officers responded to a report of a stabbing at approximately 10:20 a.m. on Aylmer Street near the city’s downtown.

When officers arrived on scene, they discovered a male victim, police said. He was transported to Peterborough Regional Health Centre and was later pronounced deceased.

Police said that Quebec resident Markuss Thoby, 29, has been charged with second-degree murder as a result of their investigation.

The residence has since been secured by police. No other details regarding the victim have been released by police.

Police added that there is no threat to public safety.

Investigators are asking anyone with information related to the incident to contact Detective Constable Mike Penney at 705-876-1122 ext 232. Anonymous tips can also be left through Crime Stoppers.