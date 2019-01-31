

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





A one-year-old puppy who lost his two front paws in an act of animal cruelty is now learning to use his legs again after strangers helped pay for his new prosthetic legs.

CTV News Toronto first reported about True, a mixed-breed puppy who was missing his front paws, in December, when his new foster mom made an appeal for help getting the prosthetics.

True’s paws were removed in an act of animal cruelty by a former abusive owner in Ukraine. When his former owner passed away, True was taken to an outdoor shelter.

Erin Blaak found his photograph online through an organization called “Cause 4 Paws” and said it broke her heart. She applied to foster the dog and 10 days later, she met True.

Blaak and “Cause 4 Paws” started a GoFundMe page to raise money for prosthetics paws, which they hoped to purchase through a company called “PawsAbility.” They also hosted a charity event in Kensington Market, which was supported by former CP24 host Steve Anthony and his wife Tanya Gomes, who have two rescue dogs of their own.

The goal of the GoFundMe page was originally $5,000, but Blaak said that they raised about $20,000.

“As soon as the story hit, the GoFundMe went crazy,” she said. “Just people from all over the country were donating.”

“We’ve had a lot of support, which is really great.”

True is now outfitted with temporary prosthetic paws and is attending physiotherapy to learn how to use his new legs.

“It's like anyone who doesn't use their legs for a long time, you lose that muscle memory you just can't walk right away. It takes months and months to gain the strength back,” Blaak said.

Blaak and Cause 4 Paws also created “The True Fund” in honour of the young pup, which has allowed them to bring more dogs with special needs to Canada. Blaak said that they have already brought over two three-legged dogs in the last month and there is another dog who is missing both of its hind legs on the way.

“Not all of them have the same story as True. A lot of them were hit by a train, hit by a car. There’s a lot of homeless dog populations all over Europe,” Blaak said. “The more I know, the more I want to help.”

With files from CTV News Toronto's Sean Leathong