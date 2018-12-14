

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





The owner of a one-year-old puppy is hoping to get a helping hand – or rather two prosthetic paws.

True, a mixed-breed puppy, is missing his front paws, which were removed in an act of animal cruelty by his former abusive owner in Ukraine.

“True had an owner who was doing drugs and he was really abusive and True was digging a hole in his front yard and he just cut his legs off,” his new foster mom Erin Blaak told CTV News Toronto.

True was taken to an outdoor shelter in Ukraine after his owner passed away.

Blaak found True’s photograph online through an organization called “Cause 4 Paws” and said it broke her heart. She applied to foster the puppy and 10 days later she was met True.

Despite not having his two front paws, True is full of life.

“He just loves all animals, loves all people, loves giving kisses, loves to cuddle. He just loves to play,” Blaak said.

Blaak and “Cause 4 Paws” are now trying to outfit true with prosthetic paws from a company called “PawsAbility.” A GoFundMe page has been set up with a $5,000 goal and “Cause for Paws” will be hosting a charity event in Kensington Market on Monday.

The campaign is being supported by former CP24 host Steve Anthony and his wife Tanya Gomes, who have two rescue dogs of their own.

“Making his life a little better by getting these prosthetics, which is what this is all about, will bring joy to his life that he deserves” Anthony said.

The goal of the fundraising campaign is not only to raise enough money for True’s prosthetics, but to also support the rescue of other dogs.

With files from CTV News Toronto’s Sean Leathong