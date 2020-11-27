TORONTO -- A renowned forensic psychiatrist will continue his testimony today at the murder trial for the man who killed 10 people when he drove a van down a crowded Toronto sidewalk.

Alek Minassian has pleaded not guilty to 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 counts of attempted murder.

The defence argues the 28-year-old from Richmond Hill, Ont., should be found not criminally responsible for his actions on April 23, 2018 due to autism spectrum disorder.

Dr. John Bradford said Thursday that Minassian is not psychotic and does not meet the "traditional" test to be found not criminally responsible for his actions.

Minassian has admitted in court to planning and carrying out the attack and the only issue to be decided at trial is his state of mind at the time.

Another psychiatrist has testified that Minassian's autism spectrum disorder left him fixated on mass killings and vulnerable to the ramblings of an American mass murderer.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 27, 2020.