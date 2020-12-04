Advertisement
Psychiatrist for defence to testify for fifth straight day at van attack trial
Police are seen near a damaged van in Toronto after a van mounted a sidewalk crashing into a number of pedestrians on Monday, April 23, 2018. A man who killed 10 people when he drove a van into crowds of pedestrians on a busy Toronto sidewalk in 2018 has admitted to planning and carrying out the attack, court heard Thursday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Vincent Elkaim
TORONTO -- A psychiatrist retained by the defence will testify for a fifth consecutive day today at the trial for the man behind Toronto's deadly van attack.
Dr. Alexander Westphal says Alek Minassian does not truly understand the moral wrongfulness of killing 10 people but says criminal responsibility is a legal opinion, not a psychiatric one.
Minassian has pleaded not guilty to 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 of attempted murder.
Minassian's lawyer had said Westphal would be the only expert to say the 28-year-old should be found not criminally responsible for his actions due to autism spectrum disorder, but the psychiatrist has stopped short of making that conclusion.
Westphal says Minassian was incapable of rational decisions on April 23, 2018.
Minassian has admitted to planning and carrying out the attack, leaving his state of mind at the time the sole issue at trial.
Minassian has repeatedly said he knows that killing is wrong.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 4, 2020.