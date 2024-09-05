Prowling charges laid after suspect seen peering at residents from yards in Ajax: police

Durham police say a suspect who allegedly spied on residents in Ajax has been charged with prowling.

Officers responded to multiple calls about a prowler in the area of Georgina Drive and Brooks Road shortly after 9 p.m. on Sept. 3.

A man entered the yards of several homes in an effort to watch the occupants through their windows, police said.

A suspect was located after officers searched the area with the K-9 unit.

Police said Thursday that 53-year-old George Cleius of Whitby has now been charged with two counts of prowl at night, four counts of secretly observing a person expecting privacy, and criminal harassment.

He’s been released on an undertaking.

Police are asking anyone further information to contact investigators.