TORONTO
Toronto

Prowling charges laid after suspect seen peering at residents from yards in Ajax: police

A Durham Regional Police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. A Durham Regional Police cruiser is seen in this undated photo.
Share

Durham police say a suspect who allegedly spied on residents in Ajax has been charged with prowling.

Officers responded to multiple calls about a prowler in the area of Georgina Drive and Brooks Road shortly after 9 p.m. on Sept. 3.

A man entered the yards of several homes in an effort to watch the occupants through their windows, police said.

A suspect was located after officers searched the area with the K-9 unit.

Police said Thursday that 53-year-old George Cleius of Whitby has now been charged with two counts of prowl at night, four counts of secretly observing a person expecting privacy, and criminal harassment.

He’s been released on an undertaking.

Police are asking anyone further information to contact investigators.

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Montreal

Ottawa

Northern Ontario

Kitchener

London

Windsor

Barrie

Winnipeg

Atlantic

N.L.

Edmonton

Calgary

Regina

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Stay Connected
Follow CTV News