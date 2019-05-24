

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





The Ontario government has acted to strip Durham Police Chief Paul Martin of his authority, multiple sources confirm to CTV News Toronto.

According to sources, the Ontario Civilian Police Commission, an independent agency that conducts investigations into disputes regarding the oversight of policing services, acted under an order from the Solicitor General.

Retired Toronto Police Deputy Chief Mike Federico has been appointed to oversee the Durham Police Service in an interim position.

This is a breaking story. More to come.