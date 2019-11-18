The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has been called in to investigate a crash in Brampton involving two police cruisers.

Emergency officials were called to the area of Queen Street East and Main Street South for a report of a stolen vehicle on Sunday evening.

Stolen Auto Investigation

Main/Queen

2 males in custody, no outstanding parties

Area is blocked

Please find alternative route.

No further information at this time.

P190420415 #PRP rec'd 6:37 pm — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) November 18, 2019

During a police pursuit, a collision occurred and two suspects were taken into custody.

No charges have been laid and no physical injuries have been reported in the incident thus far.

On Monday morning, evidence markers and about 11 Peel Regional Police cruisers filled the area.

Peel Regional Police confirmed that the province’s police watchdog invoked its mandate on the case.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency that is called in to investigate any incident involving police and a member of the public that results in death, serious injury, or an allegation of sexual assault.

Roads continue to remain blocked off in the area as officials investigate the matter.