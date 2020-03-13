Province closes all major attractions, conference centres due to COVID-19
A long line of people wait in the cold outside the Royal Ontario Museum to attend its Friday Night Live event in Toronto on Friday, Nov. 30, 2012. (The Canadian Press/Michelle Siu)
TORONTO -- The Ontario government has announced it will be closing all of its major tourist attractions in the Greater Toronto area, including popular museums and convention centres, due to COVID-19.
The province has said the closures are in response to recommendations made by Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams.
“The Government of Ontario’s top priority will always be the health and wellbeing of Ontarians,” the Ministry of Health and the Tourism and Culture Ministry said in a joint statement issued Friday.
“To help contain the spread of COVID-10, Dr. David Williams … has recommended the immediate suspension of all gatherings over 50 people because of this pandemic.”
The following attractions and centres will be affected:
- Ontario Science Centre
- Royal Ontario Museum
- Art Gallery of Ontario
- Ottawa Convention Centre
- Metro Toronto Convention Centre
- Science North
- Niagara Parks Commission
- St. Lawrence Parks Commission
- McMichael Canadian Art Gallery
- Royal Botanical Gardens
- Ontario Place Corporation
- Ontario Heritage trust
The ministries said that each agency will provide updates on how they plan to respond to the request.
“Our priority is the health and safety of all residents, visitors and staff across the province,” the ministries said.