TORONTO -- The Ontario government has announced it will be closing all of its major tourist attractions in the Greater Toronto area, including popular museums and convention centres, due to COVID-19.

The province has said the closures are in response to recommendations made by Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams.

“The Government of Ontario’s top priority will always be the health and wellbeing of Ontarians,” the Ministry of Health and the Tourism and Culture Ministry said in a joint statement issued Friday.

“To help contain the spread of COVID-10, Dr. David Williams … has recommended the immediate suspension of all gatherings over 50 people because of this pandemic.”

The following attractions and centres will be affected:

Ontario Science Centre

Royal Ontario Museum

Art Gallery of Ontario

Ottawa Convention Centre

Metro Toronto Convention Centre

Science North

Niagara Parks Commission

St. Lawrence Parks Commission

McMichael Canadian Art Gallery

Royal Botanical Gardens

Ontario Place Corporation

Ontario Heritage trust

The ministries said that each agency will provide updates on how they plan to respond to the request.

“Our priority is the health and safety of all residents, visitors and staff across the province,” the ministries said.