Protein powder spills across Highway 401 after transport truck catches fire
A transport truck carrying protein powder caught on fire Tuesday morning, leaving piles of the substance streaking across Highway 401 west of Toronto.
"All those bodybuilders out there that are looking for some protein, there's a whole pile of it here," said Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Sgt.Kerry Schmidt. "I'm not making any milkshakes."
In an OPP video posted just after 5 a.m., plumes of smoke can be seen cascading into the air from the truck on Highway 401 eastbound near Milton.
A few hours later, just after 9:15 a.m., Schmidt said the spill was likely because of a fire.
"We had a transport truck lose its trailer axles here because of a fire. Looks like we have a failure here, likely maybe one of the bearings blew up. Anyways, it lit a fire. It burned out the axle, up on the trailer," he said.
The trail of powder caused major delays on Highway 401 eastbound approaching James Snow Parkway, where only one lane was open on Tuesday morning.
OPP did not provide any further updates following the incident, but Schmidt said the cleanup would likley conclude an hour after he posted the latest video.
