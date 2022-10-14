Procession takes bodies of officers killed in Innisfil shooting back to Barrie

The bodies of the two officers fatally shot inside an Innisfil residence are being returned to Barrie in a procession Friday morning.

The procession for South Simcoe Police Service Constable Morgan Russell, 54, and Constable Devon Northrup, 33, left the Office of the Chief Coroner in Toronto at 9:00 a.m.

Const. Devon Northrup, left, and Const. Morgan Russell, right, were fatally shot during an incident on Oct. 11 in Innisfil, Ont. (Supplied)

It will travel on Keele Street to Highway 401, west on Highway 401, then north on Highway 400 to Barrie.

Police cruisers from South Simcoe, the Ontario Provincial Police and York Regional Police will form the escort.

South Simcoe police says members of the public and emergency services partners are welcome to pay their respects and watch the procession from overpasses and other safe locations.

FUNERAL PLANS

South Simcoe police says there will be a full police funeral for both officers together and details are still being finalized.

On Friday evening, some Toronto police officers will be holding a five-kilometre run in honour of the fallen officers.

The run will start at 6:30 p.m. at Coronation Park, located at Strachan Avenue and Lakeshore Boulevard, and will travel along the Martin Goodman Trail.

TOMORROW!

5KM run w/ me & Sach at 6:30pm

Meet at Coronation Park(Strachan Ave/Lakeshore Blvd)

We will dedicate our run in honour of our fallen brothers Cst. Devon Northrup & Cst.Morgan Russell.

Please join us!!

Devon ran for fallen officers, we will run for him. #HeroesInLife pic.twitter.com/UcH4ioXzUo — Laurie McCann (@thecoffeecop) October 13, 2022

Members of the public are invited to attend.

The run is inspired by Const. Northrup who participated four times in the annual memorial run to Ottawa honouring officers who died in the line of duty.

SHOOTING SUSPECT

Meanwhile, the autopsy for the man suspected of killing the officers is set for today.

While Ontario’s police watchdog has not yet identified the shooter, CTV News Toronto has confirmed him to be 22-year-old Chris Doncaster through several family friends and an ex-girlfriend.

The SIU initially said the man was 23 years old but has since corrected his age.

Chris Doncaster is seen in this photo wearing his Canadian Armed Forces uniform. (Facebook)

CTV News Toronto also confirmed that Doncaster was briefly a member of the Canadian Armed Forces but did not complete basic training.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has said investigators will know more about the circumstances surrounding his death after the autopsy.

SIU INVESTIGATION CONTINUES

The SIU continues to investigate the Tuesday evening shooting inside a home near 25th Side Road and 9th Line in Innisfil.

Initial reports from the SIU said that Northrup and Russell arrived at the home and subsequently became involved in an exchange of gunfire with a male resident armed with a semi-automatic rifle.

However, SIU Spokesperson Kristy Denette told CTV News Toronto on Thursday that the officers did not draw their firearms before they were fatally shot.

She added that a third officer was at the house and was the one who exchanged gunfire with the 23-year-old man before he was pronounced deceased.

The SIU has assigned six investigators and three forensic investigators to their probe of the shooting.

Ontario's Special Investigations Unit is in Innisfil, Ont., on Wed., Oct. 12, 2022, following a deadly shooting involving a suspect and two officers. (SIU/Twitter)

Denette also told reporters the SIU has not designated any officers as subject officers at this point.

The SIU investigates the conduct of officials that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person.

York Regional Police said it has also offered its assistance to South Simcoe Police to investigate the shooting but is awaiting clarification on their role.