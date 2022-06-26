Pride march calling for the abolishing of police and prisons kicks off in Toronto

Pride march calling for the abolishing of police and prisons kicks off in Toronto

Beverly Bain, left, and Gary Kinsman are the co-organizers of the Abolish the Police and Prisons Pride March. (Arthur Burrows photos) Beverly Bain, left, and Gary Kinsman are the co-organizers of the Abolish the Police and Prisons Pride March. (Arthur Burrows photos)

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton