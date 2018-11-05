Premier Doug Ford’s cabinet will undergo a major shuffle on Monday, CTV News Toronto has learned, just days after a high level minister resigned to seek treatment for an addiction.

Trade Minister Jim Wilson’s sudden Friday night departure left a gaping hole at the cabinet table, but provided the premier with an opportunity to switch up portfolios.

In what is being described as a major shuffle, at least four ministers will swap roles, and one will be given added responsibilities, while another MPP will get a promotion into cabinet.

Michael Tibollo is set to be removed from his high-profile position of minister of community safety and correctional services, and demoted to minister of tourism, culture and sport.

Sylvia Jones will take over Tibollo’s old file, putting her in charge of police services across the province.

Jeff Yurek is being moved to the high-profile transportation file, taking over for John Yakabuski. Yakabuski moves into Yurek’s old role as minister of natural resources and forestry.

Government House Leader Todd Smith will pick up Wilson’s portfolio of economic development and trade.

Bill Walker, MPP for Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound, will move into cabinet, taking over the government and consumer services portfolio from Smith.

Conservative strategist Jamie Ellerton says the premier is sending a "clear message" to his ministers about "unwanted distractions."

"Those being demoted have all had controversies," Ellerton told CTV News Toronto on Sunday night.

"Jim Wilson's resignation gave the premier the opportunity to address other issues that have arisen.

High-profile ministers, such as Christine Elliott, Caroline Mulroney, Rod Phillips, Lisa MacLeod, and Vic Fedeli, who have shined in their roles are staying where they are.

Embattled education minister Lisa Thompson, who has struggled with the role and the government’s roll-back of the sex-ed curriculum, is also expected to stay put.