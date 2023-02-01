Premier Doug Ford set to make Service Ontario announcement in Brampton
Premier Doug Ford is set to make an announcement in Brampton this morning.
Ford will be appearing alongside Kaleed Rasheed, the minister for public and business service delivery.
The premier is expected to take questions after the announcement, which is set for 8 a.m. at a Service Ontario location.
Radioactive capsule that fell off truck found in Australia
Authorities in Western Australia on Wednesday recovered a tiny but dangerous radioactive capsule that fell off a truck while being transported along a 1,400-kilometer (870-mile) Outback highway last month in what an official said was like finding the needle in the haystack.
Systemic inequities are putting women's health and lives at risk: Heart and Stroke report
A new report from the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada is highlighting 'significant inequities' in women's health care that is disproportionately affecting racialized and Indigenous women, members of the LGBTQ2S+ community and those living with low socioeconomic status.
'Legitimately flabbergasting': MP raises concerns over government's quarantine hotel spending
Conservative MP Michelle Rempel Garner is raising concerns over the federal government's spending on so-called COVID-19 quarantine hotels, calling the total spent on a Calgary-area hotel in 2022 'legitimately flabbergasting.'
Oregon kidnapping suspect dies of self-inflicted gunshot
A suspect in a violent kidnapping in Oregon died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound Tuesday night after being taken into custody following a standoff with law enforcement, a police spokesman said.
Andrew Tate to appeal second 30-day detention
Andrew Tate, the divisive influencer and former professional kickboxer who is detained in Romania on suspicion of organized crime and human trafficking appeared at a court in Bucharest on Wednesday to appeal against a second 30-day extension of his detention.
Discovery in Canadian lab could help laptop, phone and car batteries last longer
A chance discovery in a Canadian laboratory could help extend the life of laptop, phone and electric car batteries.
Jeopardy! dedicates entire category to Ontario but one question stumps every contestant
Jeopardy! turned the spotlight on Ontario on Monday night with a category entirely dedicated to the province. One question stumped every contestant.
5 things to know for Wednesday, February 1, 2023
The backlog of airline complaints to the Canadian Transportation Agency since December's travel chaos balloons by thousands, a Conservative MP raises concerns over the government's quarantine hotel spending, and a Toronto man raises money for charity after spending 24 hours in a diner due to a lost bet. Here's what you need to know to start your day.
Woman detained in Syria says Ottawa is forcing her to make agonizing choice in order to get her kids to Canada
A woman held in a detention camp in Syria, along with her three Canadian children, says the federal government is forcing her to make an agonizing choice: relinquish custody of her kids so they can be repatriated to Canada, or keep them in the camp where the conditions are dire. Her children are eligible for repatriation but she is not a Canadian citizen.
Tkachuk's late goal lifts Senators over Canadiens 5-4
Brady Tkachuk scored at 18:41 of the third period to lift the Ottawa Senators to a 5-4 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night.
Man accused of beating Montreal girl, 10, declared high-risk offender
A man who brutally attacked a 10-year-old girl in Montreal's Pointe-aux-Trembles neighbourhood last spring was declared a high-risk offender by a judge Tuesday.
WEATHER
WEATHER | Polar vortex to bring coldest air in years to parts of Quebec
So far, the winter season across Southwestern Quebec has been marked by above-average snowfall and above-average temperatures, but that is about to change. Cold, arctic air has been gradually pushing into the province.
London
Why Reptilia must wait until April for council decision on exotic animals
Reptilia took a small step forward but learned the finish line has moved farther away.
Downed hydro lines impact traffic in south London, Ont.
It might be a long commute home for some Londoners Tuesday night due to downed hydro lines on Wharncliffe Road.
"You're not supposed to appear in uniform at a public meeting like that": Planning, research consultant
London Police Service Chief Steve Williams says an investigation is being conducted after a member of the police service appeared at City Hall in uniform to express opposition to a proposed development.
Kitchener
WRDSB trustee takes issue with board’s public response to 'child abuse' claim
A Kitchener public school board trustee has released an open letter of dissent, arguing a recent communication to parents from the Waterloo Region District School Board (WRDSB) may have a “chilling effect” on those who may wish to voice concerns in public forums.
-
Queen Victoria statue consultation wraps up first stage with City of Kitchener
The City of Kitchener says they have wrapped up the first phase of consultation regarding a controversial statue in a public park.
Brantford mayor is optimistic about OHL Bulldogs' possible move to his city
The Hamilton Bulldogs of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) could temporarily be relocating to the Brantford Civic Centre while their home ice undergoes major renovations.
Northern Ontario
BREAKING | Sudbury school board makes decision on drag event
After putting the brakes on a planned event involving high-profile drag queens at a Sudbury high school two weeks ago, the Rainbow District School Board has made a final decision about it.
Blind River man charged again in ongoing neighbour dispute
Charges are being laid for the third time in connection with an ongoing dispute between northern Ontario neighbours, police say.
-
Preston Pablo of Timmins receives three Juno Award nominations
Preston Pablo, 21, of Timmins is a singer, songwriter and musician who's been nominated for three Juno Awards.
Ottawa
Ottawa Police Service, City of Ottawa introduce draft budgets today
The city will lay out its multi-billion dollar spending plan for 2023 today before a whirlwind consultation period this month leading up to final approval March 1.
-
NEW THIS MORNING | Black community looking for more engagement with Black History Month in Renfrew County
Algonquin College's Pembroke campus has events planned throughout February to celebrate and acknowledge Black History Month, and the county plans to highlight Black-owned businesses and entrepreneurs.
Ottawa police arrest suspect in south-end homicide
A 45-year-old man was killed and a woman was hospitalized in a stabbing at a south end apartment overnight, police said. A 37-year-old suspect has been arrested.
Windsor
Despite freezing temps, officials say don't trust ice
With lows below -10C peppered throughout the week, enthusiasts of winter fun may be pulling out their ice fishing gear or sharpening their skates in anticipation of frozen lakes -- but officials say it’s unlikely this cold snap will yield any safe surfaces on local waterways.
-
After days of controversy over the location of the SafePoint consumption and treatment site in Windsor, a compromise was reached at the 11th hour before debate even took place Monday night.
-
'We’re asking for systemic change': Dozens of educators demand inquiry into sports abuse in Canada
A group of Canadian and global sport educators are calling on the federal government for an immediate independent judicial inquiry into sport abuse across the country.
Barrie
Barrie police investigating collision on Essa Road and Highway 400 ramp
Barrie police are investigating a motor vehicle collision at Essa Road and the Highway 400 southbound ramp.
-
Several local organizations are teaming up to make x-rays more accessible for residents in Barrie's long-term care homes.
-
High interest rates continue to impact home sales in Simcoe County & Muskoka
Higher interest rates meant to cool down inflation have had a major impact on housing sales throughout much of Simcoe County and Muskoka, according to new data.
Atlantic
Wind chill explained and what to expect late week in the Maritimes
A blast of Arctic air will combine with northwest gusts to make it feel like -35 degrees or colder for parts of all three Maritime provinces Friday night into Saturday.
-
Atlantic Lottery says someone in Cape Breton has a multi-million dollar winning lottery ticket.
-
911 issues caused by change to 10-digit dialing in New Brunswick: Bell Aliant
911 emergency calling in all three Maritime provinces has been fixed following service issues Tuesday morning.
Calgary
Calgary MP says Liberal government wasted millions on quarantine hotel stays
A Calgary-area MP is questioning why the federal government spent almost $7 million last year for a quarantine hotel in the city that only 15 people stayed at.
-
The first instalment of the province’s affordability payments has been automatically deposited into the bank accounts of Albertans already receiving income supports.
-
Chestermere mayor slams what he calls false allegations made about staff abuse amid other investigations
Chestermere Mayor Jeff Colvin says people are pushing their own political agendas following an accusation that a city staffer slapped another employee.
Winnipeg
Arson causes $7M in damage at Manitoba business
RCMP in Headingley say a fire at a business in the RM of Rosser that caused millions in damage was a case of arson.
-
New standards for long-term care homes are being rolled out across Canada in an attempt to avoid a repeat of the tragedies that unfolded during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Vancouver
'Get a f***ing hotel room': Anti-gay tirade in downtown Vancouver under investigation
Disturbing video of a man berating a young couple with homophobic slurs in downtown Vancouver has triggered a police investigation – and prompted an outpouring of support for the victims.
-
The ongoing toxic drug crisis, waves of COVID-19 and other mass casualty events have B.C. healthcare workers pleading for faster access to mental health care as more of them find themselves distressed and despairing.
-
Nicole Chan coroner's inquest now in the hands of the jury
Following a week and a half of testimony from 34 witnesses, the jury in the coroner's inquest into death of Vancouver police Const. Nicole Chan began deliberating Tuesday.
Edmonton
Ritchie, Strathcona residents express frustration over public consultation process for south-side 'health hub'
Boyle Street Community Services has acknowledged it has a lot of trust-building to do around Edmonton's first potential overdose prevention services south of the river.
-
The Alberta government says changes are coming to further protect free speech on campuses as a former professor speaking out on so-called “woke” policies prepares for a showdown with the University of Lethbridge.
-
'Sheer luck': Bullets in north Edmonton shooting narrowly missed sleeping children: police
Police are asking the public for help in identifying two males involved in a shooting in north Edmonton last month.