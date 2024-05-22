Driver charged after 16-year-old boy struck and killed in Vaughan, Ont.

A 24-year-old driver is facing charges after a 16-year-old boy was struck and killed in Vaughan, Ont. Tuesday night.

The collision happened near Martin Grove Road and Jackman Crescent, south of Langstaff Road.

York Regional Police (YRP) said they were called to the area at 10:45 p.m. for reports of a collision involving a mini bike and a vehicle at a four-way stop in the area.

Police said when officers arrived on scene, they found a boy suffering from life-threatening injuries.

The victim was taken to hospital, where he later died, they said.

Harnoor Chauhan, 24, of Vaughan, was arrested in connection with the crash and charged with dangerous operation causing death, failure to stop after an accident causing death and possession of a controlled substance.

Police said Chauhan was “bound by a release order” for unrelated offences at the time of the incident.

“Investigators are appealing to any witnesses who have not yet spoken with police, and to anyone who may have dashcam footage or video surveillance of the area, including doorbell cameras, around the time of the collision to please come forward,” YRP said in a news release.

Anyone with video of the crash can upload it to a portal created by police here.

Alternatively, police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact the Major Collision Investigation Unit at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7704 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.