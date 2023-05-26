Power outage in North York leaves thousands without power

A large power outage in North York has left up to 5,000 residents without electricity.

According to Toronto Hydro, the outage started at approximately 10:55 a.m. and is expected to be restored at approximately 2:55 p.m. this afternoon.

The cause of the outage is not yet clear.

Early reports from Toronto police suggest traffic lights in the area have also been affected. Police are advising drivers in the area to treat dysfunctional traffic signals as four-way stops.

Toronto Hydro residents can see if their home has been affected by the outage using the hydro company’s outage map.