TORONTO -- Cadillac Fairview is confirming a positive case of COVID-19 at the CF Toronto Eaton Centre.

The shopping centre said the confirmed case is an employee at Bikini Village who last worked in the store on Sunday and tested positive for the virus Monday morning.

In a statement, the mall said necessary actions are being taken to thoroughly clean and sanitize the store and common spaces in the mall.

“The client [Bikini Village] and CF have taken necessary actions as advised by Public Health by arranging a deep-clean of the client space, which is being done tonight,” CF Toronto Eaton Centre General Manager Sheila Jennings said in a statement.

“At the same time, CF is undertaking extra cleaning of all elevator banks, food court tables, common area seating, doors and stair railings, and all other high-touch points in the complex.”

Jennings said Bikini Village acted “quickly and responsibly” after learning of the confirmed case and contacted public health right away.

According to Jennings, public health officials have advised the mall that no further action is required and the centre can remain open for business.