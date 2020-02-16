TORONTO -- A large portion of Toronto’s Line 1 will close early three nights this week as crews work on track maintenance.

The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) has said that subway service between Finch and St. Clair stations will stop at 11 p.m. from Tuesday to Thursday.

Trains will begin operating again at 6 a.m. each morning.

Line 1: Tues. through Thurs., subway service between Finch and St Clair will end nightly at 11pm for track work. Shuttle buses will run. pic.twitter.com/AoOl6zLwgT — TTC Service Alerts (@TTCnotices) February 16, 2020

Shuttle buses will run along Yonge Street and customers who need Wheel-Trans will be able to request service through a TTC employee.

All stations will remain open, but the ticket collector booth at North York Centre Station will be closed.

The closure comes after commuters were faced with five straight weekends of construction work along a similar stretch of the TTC.