Portion of Toronto highway closed after collision that sent 7 people to hospital

Emergency crews are on the scene of a collision on Highway 401 in Scarborough. (MTO) Emergency crews are on the scene of a collision on Highway 401 in Scarborough. (MTO)

Dozens feared dead in bombing of Ukrainian school

Scores of Ukrainians were feared dead Sunday after a Russian bomb flattened a school where about 90 people were taking shelter in the basement, while Ukrainian fighters held out inside Mariupol's steel plant as Moscow's forces apparently raced to capture the city ahead of Russia's Victory Day holiday.

