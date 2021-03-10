TORONTO -- A section of the TTC’s Line 1 will be shut down for 10 days next week for “important tunnel improvements,” the city said Wednesday.

The subway line will close between St. George and St. Andrew stations on March 15 and will reopen at 6 a.m. on March 25.

"These closures when ridership is reduced make sense and will mean that the TTC can save years of work while making real progress on necessary repair work," Mayor John Tory said in a written statement.

"I want to thank our TTC workers for continuing work on important transit system upgrades and providing safe and reliable service throughout the pandemic."

The city says the drop in ridership due to the pandemic has provided the TTC with an opportunity to accelerate state-of-good repair work, which includes tunnel lighting repairs, asbestos removal, station cleaning, and electrical work.

According to officials, a similar closure in December 2020 allowed the TTC to do more than two years’ worth of work during the 10-day closure.

Museum, Queen's Park, St Patrick and Osgoode stations will be closed during the 10-day period.

Shuttle bus service will be provided every 60 seconds during peak periods, the TTC says, and “very consistent service” will continue throughout the day.