TORONTO -- Porter Airlines has extended its temporary service suspension yet again, citing the “continuing travel restrictions associated with COVID-19.”

The airline, which is headquartered at Billy Bishop Airport in Toronto, initially suspended operations back on March 21 due to COVID-19 and since then has pushed back its timeline to resume service multiple times.

Most recently Porter had hoped to resume flights on Nov. 12 but in a statement issued on Tuesday President and CEO Michael Deluce confirmed that flights will remain grounded until at least Dec. 15.

Porter Airlines says that is currently waiving change and cancellation fees on all fares booked through Dec. 15.

“The flare up of COVID-19 cases in certain markets during the last month dampened any expectation of changes to government restrictions that will enable us to begin flying again in November,” Deluce said in the statement. “The federal government is indicating that they need more confidence about what course the pandemic will take before restrictions are reconsidered. We hope that lifting of travel restrictions will soon be possible given evolving technology, such as rapid testing, and health and safety investments that the travel industry is making.”

The Canada-U.S border has been closed to non-essential travel since March and it is unclear when it will reopen.