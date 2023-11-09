Port Colborne school in lockdown following reports of firearm on property

Niagara police say a Port Colborne high school is in lockdown after a firearm was reportedly brought onto school property.

In a post to X Thursday afternoon, police said officers were called to Port Colborne High School to respond to the reports.

Niagara Regional Police’s Emergency Task Unit is on scene searching for the firearm, police said.

The school is currently placed in lockdown.

No injuries have been reported.

Lockdowns at two other nearby schools, which were activated out of what police called an “abundance of caution,” have lifted.

Members of the public are asked to avoid the area as the lockdown remains in place.