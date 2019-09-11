There are some nervous brides and grooms following the abrupt closing of Tuxedo Royale, which has closed its doors “indefinitely” as it undergoes financial restructuring.

Customers who showed up to the chains eight locations cross the Greater Toronto Area were met with locked doors and a sign that said the business has suspended all operations.

Tricia Ryan, of Mississauga, is scheduled to get married in five weeks and said her wedding party gave the store over $1,200 to rent six tuxedos.

She and her finance Jay Douglas aren't sure what they'll do.

“Last night I found out from Facebook and my fiancée’s sister. We started to panic and contact the stores," Ryan said.

Stoney Creek-resident Katie McGrade said her wedding party also rented six tuxedos for her wedding coming up in November. She and her fiancée Max Leard will have to scramble to find suits elsewhere.

“I was stunned I was shaking. I thought what am I going to do now trying to find something in a rush?"

Tuxedo Royale is a Canadian owned and operated chain that says its Ontario’s favourite formal wear store. When CTV News Toronto called their head office there was a recorded message.

“We regret to inform you that Tuxedo Royale limited has suspended all operation indefinitely during a financial restructuring. Refunds will not be available for deposits and payments made previously,” the message said.

The message also said it's not known when the restructuring will be complete and when stores will reopen. The company also apologized for the disruption to wedding plans.

Ryan said it's been stressful enough without having to try and outfit a wedding party just weeks before the big day.

“It’s just five weeks away. I have no tux rentals, our guys are out money, our best man flew in for a fitting back in February and we have no idea what we are going to do now,” said Ryan.

McGrade said she too will have to find a way to be ready for her ceremony.

“I guess we are going to have to try and have a plan B. We need something to wear to the wedding.”

Tuxedo Royale suggested wedding parties turn to other retailers and make alternative arrangements to complete their wedding plans.