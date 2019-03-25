

CTV News Toronto





Police in Toronto are warning the public about a pair of suspicious incidents involving teenage girls in Rosedale.

The first happened on March 7, in the Elm Avenue and Dunbar Road area.

A 14-year-old girl told police she was walking in the area at around 8 a.m. when she realized she was being followed by a man driving a small black sedan.

At some point, the man approached the girl and asked her to get into his car.

When she refused, police allege the man grabbed the girl’s hand and tried to pull her toward him, but she was able to break free and ran away.

The suspect has been described as a black man in his late 20s to early 30s, about six-feet tall with a thin build, short hair or a shaved head, and a clean shaven face. He was last seen wearing a black Adidas hooded sweater and black sweatpants.

About a week later, in the Elm Avenue and Sherbourne Street area, a 13-year-old girl also reported being followed by a man, this time in a silver car.

The girl told police that the man made comments to her that were sexual in nature.

She was able to run to a friend’s house nearby, but the man allegedly waited outside the house in his car for some time before driving off.

Few details were provided about the suspect’s appearance in this case. Police described him only as a black man in his early 20s.

The car is believed to be a Nissan Altima. A photograph of the vehicle has been released in an effort to help investigators identify a suspect.

Police have acknowledged the similarities between the two incidents and tell CP24 that they are investigating the possibility they could have been perpetrated by the same suspect. Police said they have nothing at this point to confirm that is in fact the case.

Investigators are asking residents of the neighbourhood to check home surveillance cameras to see if they captured images of the suspect or suspects.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Toronto police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.