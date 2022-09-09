Police warn of traffic delays with more than 80 events planned across Toronto this weekend

Clothes that rallied a nation: Queen Elizabeth II's fashion legacy

One of the many legacies left by Queen Elizabeth II is an illustration of how clothes can rally a nation. Captured in motion by an army of lensmen and women throughout her 70-year reign, Britain's longest-serving monarch displayed an innate and finely tuned understanding of visual branding.

  • LHSC says international hires will ease nursing crisis

    A top nursing manager at the London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) says a plan to register internationally trained nurses will ease the healthcare staffing crisis. “It should have some immediate relief for staffing needs at the hospital,” said Sarah Smith, the manager of nursing professional practice.

  • London police cruisers damaged, man charged

    A London man is charged after two police cruisers were damaged. Around 10:30 Thursday night, police were at a Wellington Street convenience store investigating an unrelated matter when they saw a person in a parked car.

