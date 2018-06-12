

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Police say the search for a missing boater near Scarborough’s Bluffers Park is now being treated as a recovery mission.

The boater, identified by family as 27-year-old Partheepan Subramaniam, fell off of a vessel near the east-end park at around 9:40 p.m. on Sunday night.

Crews with the Toronto Police Service’s Marine Unit, Toronto Fire Services, and the Canadian Coast Guard launched ground and air searches for the man immediately after the incident was reported but Subramaniam has not been located.

Speaking to CP24 Tuesday, police said they believe Subramaniam is deceased and crews are currently undertaking recovery efforts.

Subramaniam worked in the IT department at a downtown bank and was a popular DJ who went by the name DJ Brownsoul, his family previously told reporters.

Subramaniam’s uncle said he did not believe his nephew was a strong swimmer.

Police said it is not clear if he was wearing a life jacket when he went overboard.