Police to provide update on human remains found at Toronto beach
Toronto police are expected to provide an update Tuesday on human remains found at a downtown beach last year.
A homicide investigation began on the morning of Oct. 9 after the remains were discovered at Cherry Beach in the city’s Port Lands area.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
Toronto police told CP24 at the time that a body was removed from the scene later that afternoon.
The name of the deceased was never released by police nor was the cause of death.
Acting Supt. Kathlin Seremetkovski and Det. Sgt. Tiffany Castell, from the homicide and missing person unit, will provide the update at 10:30 a.m.
CTV News Toronto will stream the update live online and on the CTV News app.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Four provinces confirm measles cases, including rare case in fully vaccinated man
Seventeen cases of measles have been confirmed in Quebec, Ontario, Saskatchewan and British Columbia — more than half of those in the Montreal area, while one Ontario case has been linked to a high school.
'I want to get off the plane.' The passengers refusing to fly on Boeing's 737 Max
Many thousands of people board Max aircraft with no concerns. But do other passengers care? It appears that enough do.
Ontario senior loses $80,000 to cryptocurrency scam
An Ontario senior is still trying to recover the $80,000 she lost to a cryptocurrency scam three years later.
Ukraine claims it sunk another Russian warship in the Black Sea using high-tech sea drones
Ukraine claimed Tuesday it has sunk another Russian warship in the Black Sea using high-tech sea drones as Kyiv’s forces continue to take aim at targets deep behind the war’s front line. Russian authorities did not confirm the claim.
Ottawa man's 200,000 Aeroplan points stolen as he slept
Cyber theft is surging, with hackers moving faster than ever to access private information and take it, and loyalty points accounts are a prime target.
Inquest into Barrie, Ont., man's death while in police custody reveals dramatic details
The inquest into the death of Olando Brown while in police custody in June 2018 in Barrie unfolded on Monday, with testimony shedding light on his final hours.
Princess of Wales' uncle Gary Goldsmith joins Sharon Osbourne in 'Celebrity Big Brother' house
Gary Goldsmith, an uncle of Catherine, Princess of Wales, has joined the 'Celebrity Big Brother' house alongside contestants including Sharon Osbourne and Marisha Wallace, for a new series starting in the United Kingdom this week.
Canadian mortgage-holders increasingly missed payments in Q4, Equifax says
Consumers in Ontario and British Columbia increasingly missed payments on mortgages and credit cards in the fourth quarter of 2023, Equifax Canada said.
What to know about Super Tuesday and why it matters
It's almost Super Tuesday when voters in 16 states and one territory will cast their ballots in the 2024 presidential primaries. Here's why the day matters — and why it looks a little different this year.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
Senior shot in Saint-Laurent parking lot
A 71-year-old man is in critical condition after a shooting late in the Saint-Laurent borough.
-
Free breast cancer screening for Quebec women aged 70 to 74
Quebec is now offering free access to breast cancer screenings to women aged 70 to 74.
-
Young Quebec director who debated quitting filmmaking prepares for Oscars
Before receiving an Oscar nomination for his short film, Vincent Rene-Lortie says he was ready to quit filmmaking.
London
-
Woman released from hospital following stabbing
One person has been released from hospital and charges have been laid following a stabbing in the city. Around 4 a.m. on March 1, police were called to the area of Wellington Road and McClary Avenue for a weapons investigation.
-
Former Stratford restaurant owner appears in court on 15 fraud-related charges
A former Stratford restaurant and business owner appeared in court on Monday for 15 fraud-related charges.
-
Minor injuries for motorcycle driver following crash
OPP said officers responded to a report of a vehicle collision in Brant County where alcohol use was suspected.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener, Ont. family meets with health minister after 19-hour wait for emergency surgery
A month after Ontario's health minister said she’d talk with the Kitchener family who waited 19 hours for an emergency appendectomy surgery, the promised meeting finally happened.
-
FunGuyz magic mushroom shop set to open in Kitchener
A controversial magic mushroom shop is bringing a new store front to Kitchener.
-
Former Stratford restaurant owner appears in court on 15 fraud-related charges
A former Stratford restaurant and business owner appeared in court on Monday for 15 fraud-related charges.
Northern Ontario
-
5-time Iditarod champion Dallas Seavey kills and guts a moose that got entangled with his dog team
A veteran musher had to kill a moose after it injured his dog shortly after the start of this year’s Iditarod, race officials said Monday.
-
Northern Ont. hockey mom charged in parking lot brawl after game
Youth sports can sometimes invoke intense feelings in parents and things got so heated Saturday at a minor league hockey game, police were called and assault charges laid.
-
'I want to get off the plane.' The passengers refusing to fly on Boeing's 737 Max
Many thousands of people board Max aircraft with no concerns. But do other passengers care? It appears that enough do.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING These tips can help you avoid a scam
The Better Business Bureau has released its 2023 Scam Tracker Risk Report, which shows that investment scams are among the costliest scams affecting Canadians.
-
Ottawa man's 200,000 Aeroplan points stolen as he slept
Cyber theft is surging, with hackers moving faster than ever to access private information and take it, and loyalty points accounts are a prime target.
-
Record-warm temperatures today, 10-15 mm of rain tonight in Ottawa
Environment Canada's forecast calls for a high of 16 C today, which would melt the record for warmest March 5 in Ottawa. The current record is 10.6 C, set back in 1964.
Windsor
-
Fairmount Properties suing City of Windsor over quashing of 'Global Village' project
Fairmount Properties indicates it is taking the City of Windsor to court over its decision to kill the company's proposed global village plan for the former Grace Hospital site.
-
WPS looking for suspect in fraud investigation
Police said on Nov. 6, 2023, a man submitted an online credit card application using a false identity.
-
'This is the start of the process, not the conclusion': Windsor mayor makes Roseland Golf promises
When it comes to a proposed condo complex on the grounds of the Roseland Golf & Curling Club, Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens said two things are for certain.
Barrie
-
Inquest into Barrie, Ont., man's death while in police custody reveals dramatic details
The inquest into the death of Olando Brown while in police custody in June 2018 in Barrie unfolded on Monday, with testimony shedding light on his final hours.
-
Orillia closing in on location for new transitory housing program
The City of Orillia is getting closer to determining where a new temporary supportive rapid rehousing program (SRRP) will set up shop.
-
Pilot escapes uninjured after plane crashes in farmer's field near Barrie
One person on board a plane that crashed in a farmer's field west of Barrie Monday afternoon escaped uninjured.
Atlantic
-
Crash causes power outage, closes section of Windmill Road in Dartmouth
A single-vehicle crash has closed a section of a busy road in Dartmouth, N.S., Tuesday morning.
-
Tents trashed as Halifax clears out homeless encampment designated for closure
Residents of a central Halifax homeless encampment were forced to relocate Monday as workers cleared out the site -- one week after a municipal deadline passed for it and four other sites to be vacated.
-
Fair start to the week but risk of heavy rain, snow looms
Heavy rain and snow could land in the Maritimes this week.
Calgary
-
Teen in critical condition following highway crash in Brooks, Alta.
A teen was airlifted to hospital in Calgary in critical condition following a highway crash in Brooks, Alta., on Monday afternoon.
-
Calgary man out nearly $5K after his bank account was accessed fraudulently
A Calgary man is sharing his story after nearly $5,000 was fraudulently removed from his bank account.
-
Ottawa set to unveil budget in April; province seeking infrastructure help
Alberta's finance minister was direct when asked what he wants the federal government to help address in its upcoming budget.
Winnipeg
-
'It’s just time': Corydon Hardware to close its doors after 75 years
One of Winnipeg’s last locally-owned hardware stores is packing it in after three quarters of a century.
-
'We want accountability': Parents of woman killed by drunk driver want passenger charged
The family of a Winnipeg woman killed by a drunk driver wants another person to face charges.
-
‘No more of this waiting’: New Winnipeg Transit fare payment system nixes Peggo cards
The chair of Winnipeg’s finance committee is elaborating on the city’s plans to update its transit fare payment system.
Vancouver
-
Crown wants 8-year sentence for man accused of posing as cop in deadly attack on senior in Vancouver
One of the men charged in the death of a 78-year-old Vancouver woman sat silently in a courtroom Monday, rocking back and forth, as lawyers argued how long he should serve behind bars.
-
From contact tracing to addressing vaccine hesitancy: How B.C. is responding to 1st new measles case
In response to the first measles case imported to B.C. since 2019, health officials are ramping up public information, doctors are preparing for anxious parents, and new immigrants are getting special supports, CTV News has learned.
-
Drug decriminalization debate continues in B.C.
Debate over B.C.’s decriminalization of hard drugs lit up the legislature again Monday, after a court decision dealt a blow to the NDP's attempt to further restrict where illicit substances can be used.
Edmonton
-
Terrorism charges laid against man in Edmonton City Hall shooting
Terrorism charges have been laid in connection with the January attack on Edmonton City Hall.
-
City deals with bylaw 'tensions' around zoning change applications
Neighbourhoods across Edmonton are starting to see the effects of changes to the city's zoning bylaw, and at least one homeowner is unhappy with the potential for a four-storey apartment to be built next to her house.
-
'Quite hard on our business': Car wash owners want compensation from Epcor after water ban
Owners of businesses forced to shut down by Epcor last month are looking for financial compensation.