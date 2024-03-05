TORONTO
Toronto

    Police to provide update on human remains found at Toronto beach

    Toronto police are expected to provide an update Tuesday on human remains found at a downtown beach last year.

    A homicide investigation began on the morning of Oct. 9 after the remains were discovered at Cherry Beach in the city’s Port Lands area.

    Toronto police told CP24 at the time that a body was removed from the scene later that afternoon.

    The name of the deceased was never released by police nor was the cause of death.

    Acting Supt. Kathlin Seremetkovski and Det. Sgt. Tiffany Castell, from the homicide and missing person unit, will provide the update at 10:30 a.m.

    CTV News Toronto will stream the update live online and on the CTV News app

    What to know about Super Tuesday and why it matters

    It's almost Super Tuesday when voters in 16 states and one territory will cast their ballots in the 2024 presidential primaries. Here's why the day matters — and why it looks a little different this year.

