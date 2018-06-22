

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





Police are expected to provide more information today about a nine-month long investigation into the Five Point Generalz street gang that culminated with the arrest of 70 people during a series of early-morning raids on Thursday.

Police executed more than 50 search warrants across Toronto and in Peel, Durham and York regions as part of “Project Patton.”

Following the raids, Police Chief Mark Saunders said that the gang “had a definite and significant impact on violent crimes occurring across the city” but no details were offered about the significant charges that those taken into custody were facing.

The Five Point Generalz gang has roots in the Weston Road and Lawrence Avenue area but is connected to crime across the city and extending into the U.S. and the Caribbean, according to police.

“Our investigators are confident that Project Patton has effectively disrupted and dealt a significant blow to the hierarchy and operations of the Five Point Generalz,” Saunders said during a news conference on Thursday.

Today’s news conference is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. at police headquarters on College Street.

Police say that detailed information will be provided, including on the charges that have been laid so far. Police also say that seized property will be on display.

Deputy Chief Jim Ramer will be the one addressing reporters.