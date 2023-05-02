Police to make announcement on investigation into GTA sales of sodium nitrite

Peel police are scheduled to make an announcement Tuesday night regarding an arrest connected to the distribution of sodium nitrite in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA).

The briefing will take place at 7:30 p.m. at Peel Regional Police headquarters in Mississauga, Ont.

Sodium nitrite is a preservative used in meat processing. The chemical is safely used in small amounts for meat preparation to cure the meat. In larger doses, the compound is lethal. Recently, researchers in Canada, the U.S., and the U.K., have warned about a recent increase in deaths by suicide involving sodium nitrite.

The announcement comes on the heels of an investigation into GTA resident Kenneth Law, who has allegedly been selling a lethal, but legal, poison online reportedly used in a number of suicides, including the 2022 death of a 22-year-old university student overseas.

Police have not said if Tuesday’s announcement is explicitly linked to the investigation into Law, which they confirmed last week to CTV News Toronto.

More to come...