Police share video of G2 driver caught doing 180 km/h on Highway 407

Police are reminding motorists that the rules of the road also apply to those driving on Highway 407 after one driver was spotted passing a cruiser while travelling at 180 km/h.

In a video posted on social media, a police officer from York Regional Police is seen pulling over the young driver who was allegedly weaving through traffic in the 100 km/h zone.

The officer tells the driver that they are driving 80 kilometres over the limit, which he said is considered stunt driving.

“I don’t know why you decided to go that fast,” Const. Jeff Poole of YRP’s Road Safety Bureau is heard saying to them as several drivers passing by honk their horn.

“All these people are honking at me because they saw the way you were driving.”

He goes on to say that stunt driving is an “arrest-able” offense, but tells the driver that he won’t be imposing that consequence.

Poole does, however, inform them that their driver’s license will be suspended and that their vehicle will be impounded for 14 days.

“For a G2 driver, what you did was really dangerous: blowing by me and then also in and out of traffic,” he said, adding at the rate of speed the driver was going, their vehicle would have rolled several times down the highway if they’d clipped another vehicle and lost control.

“So maybe hopefully this is the last time. I hope it’s the last time you go this quick.”

In a post on X, YRP noted that the G2 driver’s bill after being caught stunt driving will be “a lot more expensive than the toll to use this highway.”

Highway 407 is actually actively patrolled by the OPP, however officers from other jurisdictions, like York Regional Police, have the authority to act if they observe a driver breaking the law on the roadway, Sgt. Andy Pattenden told CP24.com.

In 2023, YRP laid a total of 1,108 stunt driving charges.

“Drivers have had their licenses suspended and car impounded. Consequences can be more severe than that. Slow down,” the force wrote on a post on X.