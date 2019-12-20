Durham police have seized $400,000 in drugs, three handguns, one rifle and arrested three people in relation to a gun trafficking investigation.

In a news release issued Friday, police said that officers from the Gun and Gang Unit executed search warrants at properties in Scarborough and Ajax today.

Investigators said they found three hand guns, one rifle, approximately $400,000 in cocaine and fentanyl, ammunition and over $15,000 in cash.

Tremaine Daley-Hyatt, 24, of Cockman Lane in Ajax is charged with 33 drug and gun-related charges including two counts of possession of a schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number.

Daley-Hyatt is also charged with possession of a restricted firearm with ammunition, careless storage of a firearm and possession of a stolen firearm.

Jessica Capesky, 38, of Oshawa and Kristina Morais, 28, of no fixed address are both charged with failure to comply with recognizance.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5100 or through Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS.