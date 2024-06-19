TORONTO
Toronto

Police seize $2.5M in drugs, lay hundreds of charges in investigation targeting GTA gang

Cash, drugs and other items seized as part of 'Project Lookout' are displayed at a news conference Wednesday June 19, 2024. Cash, drugs and other items seized as part of 'Project Lookout' are displayed at a news conference Wednesday June 19, 2024.
York Regional Police say they have seized approximately $2.5 million worth of drugs, as well as cash, luxury vehicles and 18 firearms as part of a 14-month investigation targeting a criminal gang.

Police say 20 people have been charged in the investigation, dubbed "Project Lookout," which targeted drugs and guns.

More details to come…

