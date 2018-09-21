

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Police are making an appeal to anyone who many have video footage of a collision in York that left a male motorcyclist dead earlier this week.

The incident occurred around 6:50 p.m. on Tuesday at the intersection of Keele Street and Aileen Avenue.

Police say that a 40-year-old motorcyclist was travelling northbound on Keele Street when the crash occurred. The other vehicle, driven by a 50-year-old man, was travelling southbound on Keele Street and making a left turn on to Aileen Avenue.

The vehicles collided in the intersection.

The driver of the motorcycle was taken to the hospital in life-threatening condition, but later succumbed to his injuries.

Police are asking local residents, businesses, and drivers who may have been in the area at the time of the collision to contact investigators at 416-808-1900 or to reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously. They are specifically asking for dash camera video and security footage.