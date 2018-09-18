

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





A York collision has left a male motorcyclist dead.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Keele Street and Aileen Avenue at around 7 p.m. on Tuesday for reports that a motorcyclist was trapped underneath a vehicle.

The victim, who is believed to be in his 40s, suffered life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash, officers said.

Shortly after, he was pronounced dead at the scene by Toronto paramedics.

Roads have been blocked off in the area as police investigate.