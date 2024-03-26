TORONTO
Toronto

    • Police seek to ID food delivery man accused of sexually assaulting person in Toronto building elevator

    Police say the man in the photos is wanted in a sexual assault investigation. (Toronto Police Service) Police say the man in the photos is wanted in a sexual assault investigation. (Toronto Police Service)
    Share

    Toronto police are asking for the public’s help identifying a food delivery man accused of sexually assaulting a person in an elevator at a downtown building last Friday.

    Officers responded to a sexual assault call at a residential building in the area of York Street and Bremner Boulevard just before 6:30 p.m.

    Police said the delivery man engaged in a conversation with an individual in the building as they were waiting for the elevator.

    When they got on the elevator, the delivery man allegedly sexually assaulted the individual.

    Police said he then fled when the elevator opened. They noted that the suspect and the victim are not known to each other.

    On Tuesday, police released photos of the suspect, who is described as being in his 20s, five feet seven inches tall, with a slim build and a moustache.

    He was last seen wearing a black toque, black jacket, grey track pants, black running shoes and carrying a large black food delivery bag.

    Police ask anyone who can identify the suspect to contact them at 416-808-5200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion Tom Mulcair: Just give it time, and Poilievre's stances can turn on a dime

    Pierre Poilievre has discovered the charm of saying one thing and its opposite in successive interviews, says former NDP leader Tom Mulcair in his column for CTVNews.ca, adding that it's a technique that could start to raise questions in the minds of the voting public about what the Conservative leader actually stands for.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    • Record-setting pop tab collection for Ontario boy

      It started small with a little pop tab collection to simply raise some money for charity and help someone — but it didn’t take long for word to get out that 10-year-old Jace Weber from Mildmay, Ont. was quickly building up a large supply of aluminum pop tabs.

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News