Police seek to ID food delivery man accused of sexually assaulting person in Toronto building elevator

Toronto police are asking for the public’s help identifying a food delivery man accused of sexually assaulting a person in an elevator at a downtown building last Friday.

Officers responded to a sexual assault call at a residential building in the area of York Street and Bremner Boulevard just before 6:30 p.m.

Police said the delivery man engaged in a conversation with an individual in the building as they were waiting for the elevator.

When they got on the elevator, the delivery man allegedly sexually assaulted the individual.

Police said he then fled when the elevator opened. They noted that the suspect and the victim are not known to each other.

On Tuesday, police released photos of the suspect, who is described as being in his 20s, five feet seven inches tall, with a slim build and a moustache.

He was last seen wearing a black toque, black jacket, grey track pants, black running shoes and carrying a large black food delivery bag.

Police ask anyone who can identify the suspect to contact them at 416-808-5200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.