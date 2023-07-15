Police searching for woman on bail who allegedly set Toronto apartment building on fire

Toronto police are searching for a woman who allegedly set an apartment building on fire last month after police say she failed to comply with her bail release order.

Police say Dustina Perez, 23, of Toronto, is currently before the courts on several charges. She was released from court with conditions. On Friday, at approximately 6:45 p.m. Perez allegedly breached a condition of her release order.

Police have been unable to locate Perez. She remains outstanding and is now wanted for failing to comply with her release order.

Last month, Perez was one of two suspects linked to allegedly setting fire to a Scarborough apartment building.

Anyone with information on Perez’s location is asked to contact Toronto police. She is described as five-foot-five with a heavy build, brown hair and brown eyes.