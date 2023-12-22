Police searching for vulnerable 12-year-old child in Mississauga

Peel police say that they are concerned for the well-being of a missing 12-year-old child who hasn’t been seen since Thursday night.

Police say that 12-year old Ethan was last seen at his residence in the area of Parkerhill Road and Dundas Street West in Mississauga at around 8:30 p.m.

He is described as four-foot-eleven and weighing 106 pounds with a medium build and curly black hair that goes below the shoulders. He was last seen wearing a blue jacket with red trim inside the hood, a blue T-shirt, dark coloured pants with red markings on the outside and black and red high top Nike running shoes.

Police say that Ethan lives with autism, is familiar with the transit system and is known “to attempt to go to Toronto,”

For that reason, police say that they are working with counterparts in neighbouring jurisdiction to make them aware of Ethan’s disappearance.

"He is dressed for the elements but we are concerned (for his well-being) and that is why we are appealing to the public for assistance,” Const. Richard Chin told reporters on Friday morning. ““I think the danger is basically that he is a 12 year old child and he does have autism so we are concerned for his safety.”

Police have set up a command post in the Mississauga neighbourhood where Ethan was last seen and Chin said that there is a “significant” officer presence in the area.

He said that police do not believe Ethan has a cell phone on him or access to any cash.