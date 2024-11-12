TORONTO
Toronto

    • Police searching for suspects after shots fired in Markham

    Police are searching for the suspects behind a shooting that happened in Markham over the weekend.

    On Saturday, York Regional Police said the suspects went to a business in the area of Kennedy Road and Castan Avenue, south of Highway 7, at around 8:30 p.m.

    Officers said one of the suspects fired a gun at the business before taking off from the scene in a car where a driver was already waiting inside.

    Police said the business was closed at the time and there were no injuries.

    Investigators are searching for a blue Honda sedan with silver rims. They did not provide further details about the suspects.

    Police are asking anyone with information, or video of the incident, to contact investigators at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7541 or Crime Stoppers anonymously. 

