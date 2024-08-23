TORONTO
Toronto

    • Police searching for suspect who allegedly made antisemitic threats to TTC rider

    Toronto police are searching for a suspect who allegedly made a number of antisemitic and violent threats against a rider on the TTC.
    Toronto police are searching for a suspect who allegedly made a number of antisemitic and violent threats against a rider on the TTC.

    The incident happened on a TTC subway train at approximately 1 p.m. on Aug. 13, police said.

    It was reported that the suspect, who had a white Husky with him, began yelling at the victim after they boarded the train at High Park Station. The suspect allegedly made several antisemitic threats, along with threatening bodily harm against the victim.

    The suspect's dog can be seen in a handout by Toronto police.Investigators say the incident is currently being treated as a suspected hate-motivated offence.

     

    Police described the suspect as a man in his mid-30s, with a shaved head, a short beard and a moustache, and a medium build. He is about six-foot-two and weighs just over 180 lbs., they said.

    An image of the suspect has been released. Anyone with information is being asked to contact police at 416-808-3506. 

