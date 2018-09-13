

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection with a shooting at a Scarborough school on Wednesday morning.

Investigators say a physical altercation broke out shortly before noon between two males at the Scarborough Centre for Alternative Studies, located near Midland Avenue and Danforth Road.

During the fight, police say one male fired a shot at the other male, resulting in minor injuries.

The suspect was spotted running from the scene and heading northbound on Midland Avenue.

He has been described by police as a black male who is 19 or 20 years old and is approximately five-foot-five or five-foot-six with a slim build.

He was wearing a white T-shirt, a black Adidas jacket, a dark grey jacket, dark grey jeans, and white shoes.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the altercation or who has information about the case to contact investigators or Crime Stoppers anonymously.