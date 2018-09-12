

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





Two teen were taken to hospital Wednesday afternoon following a pair of separate shootings on opposite ends of the city.

The first happened in Scarborough, near Midland Avenue and Danforth Road, at around 12:10 p.m.

According to Toronto paramedics, a teenaged boy was taken to hospital with minor injuries as a result of the incident. It’s believed the victim stumbled into a nearby adult learning centre after the shooting.

Police did not disclose the severity of his injuries but said it's possible the victim was grazed by a bullet.

No arrests have been made but police say they’re searching for one suspect.

About half an hour later in Etobicoke, gunshots were fired in the Capri Road and The East Mall area.

Bullet holes and blood spatter was visible on the floor and walls of an apartment building lobby where witnesses say two gunmen fired at least six shots.

Police say the shooting was captured on security cameras mounted on the ceiling but they’re not yet ready to release the details.

A teenage boy suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries as a result of a single gunshot wound to his leg, paramedics said.

Two teenage girls also suffered minor injuries when they were struck by debris from a wall that bullets tore through.

Toronto police said officers who responded to the area began searching for two suspects who fled from the area on foot. No arrests have been made.

Two schools in the area were briefly placed under hold-and-secure orders as a precaution while officers investigated.

With files from CTV News Toronto's John Musselman