

CTV News Toronto





Toronto police are trying to locate a 27-year-old woman who disappeared from Roncesvalles Village late last week.

Anastasia Bourenok went missing on Saturday near Queen Street West and Roncesvalles Avenue at around 8 p.m.

Bourenok is about five-foot-four, with a medium build and blue eyes. She has long brown hair with blonde highlights and wears glasses. Police said she was last seen wearing a hunter green winter coat with a fur trim.

Police believe Bourenok is driving a white, 2015 model Volkswagen Golf with the license plate BXCH 085.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is being asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.