Police search for woman, 27, who went missing from Roncesvalles Village
Toronto police are searching for Anastasia Bourenok, who was last seen on Feb. 9, 2019. (Toronto police handout)
CTV News Toronto
Published Wednesday, February 13, 2019 9:49AM EST
Toronto police are trying to locate a 27-year-old woman who disappeared from Roncesvalles Village late last week.
Anastasia Bourenok went missing on Saturday near Queen Street West and Roncesvalles Avenue at around 8 p.m.
Bourenok is about five-foot-four, with a medium build and blue eyes. She has long brown hair with blonde highlights and wears glasses. Police said she was last seen wearing a hunter green winter coat with a fur trim.
Police believe Bourenok is driving a white, 2015 model Volkswagen Golf with the license plate BXCH 085.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is being asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.