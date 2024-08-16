TORONTO
    • Police search for witnesses in 'suspicious' disappearance of Vaughan man

    Alexandr 'Sasha' Puryga, 41, from Vaughan. (York Regional Police Service) Alexandr 'Sasha' Puryga, 41, from Vaughan. (York Regional Police Service)
    Police are asking for witnesses in the "suspicious" disappearance of a man from Vaughan.

    York police said they responded to a missing person call on Tuesday after Alexandr "Sasha" Puryga, 41, did not show up at work.

    According to police, his workplace is in the area of 7th Concession and 16th Sideroad in the Township of King, and his car – a white 2012 Mercedes Benz two-door sedan – was found nearby.

    Officers said they are searching for a black 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee that was seen in the area. They add the vehicle has dark-tinted windows, black-spoked rims and Ontario licence plate CXZE382. This particular licence plate is registered to a non-existent business, police add.

    An image of the suspect vehicle. (York Regional Police Service)

    Police said they are treating his disappearance as suspicious and both officers and Puryga's family are concerned for his well-being.

    Investigators are looking to speak to anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area of 7th Concession and 16th Sideroad on Aug. 13 between 9:30 a.m. and 10 a.m.

    Police describe Puryga as a five-foot-nine white man with a muscular build, weighing 170 pounds, with grey eyes and short, blond hair.

    Police are asking anyone with information to contact the homicide unit at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7865 or email homicide@yrp.ca. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers. 

