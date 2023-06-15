Police search for suspects after couple shot with air-soft gun from moving vehicle in Vaughan

Police in York Region are searching for up to three suspects wanted in connection with a shooting involving a replica firearm in Vaughan last week.

On June 7, police responded to a weapons call in the area of Vellore and Rocca avenues at around 11:15 p.m.

“When officers arrived, they learned that a couple was out walking when they were shot at with air-soft pellets from a moving vehicle as it drove past them,” police said in a press release.

“Fortunately, they were not seriously injured.”

The vehicle is described as a white Mercedes being driven by a male suspect. Police say there may have been two additional occupants in the vehicle.

In light of this incident, police are warning the public that they’ve recently received other reports of similar incidents in the region, “possibly related to the dangerous social media trends that involve shooting at strangers with pellet guns or water or gel-bead Orbeez guns.”

Police say these beads can cause serious injury when fired from an air-powered gun.

“In many instances, these air guns are painted to resemble real firearms. Firing gel pellet guns can result in suspects being charged with serious offences, including assault with a weapon,” the release read.

“York Regional Police is warning parents and teens that many replica firearms look identical to real guns. Police responding to these weapons calls are often in the position of having to make quick decisions on whether the weapon is real, a toy or a replica, which could have significant consequences.”

Police say that when officers respond to any call involving a firearm, it is treated as legitimate until an investigation can determine otherwise.

“Police-involved shootings have occurred where the firearm is later determined to have been a replica and the officer has been found to be justified in their actions,” the release read.

“There is often no way to tell if the weapon is real prior to investigation.”

Anyone with information about this investigation or the suspect vehicle is asked to contact the York Regional Police #4 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-866-876-5423, ext.7441, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.