TORONTO -- Police are searching for a suspect after two sexual assaults occurred in close proximity to one another in North York Wednesday night.

The first incident occurred around 6:10 p.m. near Bathurst Street and Wilson Avenue and the second took place near Bathurst Street and Sheppard Avenue about 20 minutes later.

No further details were released about the assaults, but police say they believe the same suspect is responsible.

The suspect has been described by investigators as a five-foot-five male with a slim build. He was last seen wearing a black hat, a black windbreaker style jacket with a silver stripe, black pinstripe pants and light-coloured shoes.

The suspect was reportedly riding a black mountain bike.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact 416-808-3200 or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.