

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





Investigators are attempting to locate a second vehicle after a hit-and-run crash in Scarborough on Wednesday morning left a 76-year-old woman dead.

At around 11:30 a.m., emergency officials were dispatched to reports of a collision in the area of Midland Avenue and Sheppard Avenue East.

At the time, a truck was travelling eastbound on Sheppard Avenue East before it went to make a right-hand turn to head southbound on Midland Avenue. Meanwhile, a female pedestrian was crossing Midland Avenue from the southwest corner of the intersection in the south crosswalk.

She was struck in the crosswalk and knocked to the ground, police said.

Responding paramedics said she was pronounced dead at the scene.



Police tape at the scene of a deadly crash in Scarborough on August 21, 2019 is seen. (CTV News Toronto / Scott Lightfoot)

Investigators allege that after the woman was struck, the driver of the truck continued along Midland Avenue.

Witnesses reported to police that a white car made the same turn onto Midland Avenue from Sheppard Avenue East a few minutes after the truck and also allegedly struck the woman, dragging her further south along the roadway.

Police allege a “young, tall, brown male driver pulled over, exited the motor vehicle and fled the scene.”

The truck and its driver were located shortly after the deadly collision took place, officers said, but the second vehicle and its driver remain outstanding.

On Thursday, a security camera image of what police believe is the second vehicle was released.

“Investigators are looking to identify this male and vehicle,” officers said.

No charges have been laid in connection with the incident thus far.

Police describe scene as ‘gruesome’

At the scene on Wednesday, Sgt. Brett Moore told reporters that victim services through Toronto police is readily available to anyone involved in the incident.

“People are not used to seeing these things, nor should they have to,” he said.



The scene of a deadly collision in Scarborough on August 21, 2019 is seen. (CTV News Toronto Chopper)

The investigation is ongoing and witnesses are also urged to come forward with any further information they may have in regards to the case.

“Police are asking local residents, businesses and drivers, who may have security or dash camera footage of the area or incident, to contact investigators,” police said.

Those with further information are asked to contact officers at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).