TORONTO -- Police are searching for a missing 65-year-old Oakville man who was last seen sailing on Lake Ontario Tuesday morning.

According to investigators, Eric Quimby is believed to have left the Oakville Club Marina around 10:40 a.m. for a short sail west towards Stoney Creek. Police say they were contacted Tuesday evening when he did not return.

Quimby has more than 30 years of sailing experience and makes the trip towards Stoney Creek often, police said in a news release issued on Wednesday morning. He was the only person on the boat, which investigators say was equipped with a motor.

Quimby has been described by police as white, five-foot-ten, weighing about 220 pounds with a medium build, short blonde hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, dark sweater and red shorts.

“He is believed to have additional clothing including sweaters and wind breakers on the vessel,” police said.

He was on a 30-foot sailboat with a red and white hull at the time he left the marina.

Halton Regional Police say they are working with the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Trenton and are coordinating their search with Peel Region, Toronto and the Coast Guard.

Aircrafts from Trenton are also involved in the search, police said.

Anyone with information on Quimby’s whereabouts are being asked to contact police immediately.