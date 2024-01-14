TORONTO
Toronto

    • Police search for man wanted in connection with assault in Toronto's east end

    Toronto police are searching for a man wanted in connection with an assault. (Toronto Police Service) Toronto police are searching for a man wanted in connection with an assault. (Toronto Police Service)
    Share

    Toronto police are searching for a man wanted in connection with an assault.

    In a release issued Sunday, police said the incident happened around 4:45 a.m. on Nov. 3, 2023, in the area of Danforth and Euston avenues.

    Officers said a victim was involved with a verbal altercation with a man when the man allegedly assaulted the victim.

    Police said the victim sustained minor injuries. They add the suspect fled the scene in an unknown direction.

    He is described by police as six-foot-tall with a thin build, short beard and short braided hair. At the time, he was wearing a gray jacket, dark pants and running shoes.

    Police ask anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-5500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Atlantic

    Calgary

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News