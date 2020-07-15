TORONTO -- Police have released video footage of a man wanted after a pickup truck burst into flames in the driveway of a home in Hamilton last month.

Hamilton police say that at 4:30 a.m. on June 12, a man woke to find his 2017 GMC Sierra pickup truck engulfed in flames in front of his home on Mount Pleasant Drive, north of Rymal Road.

“Cameras in the area capture a male suspect stop for a few minutes by the parked truck and then walk away as the vehicle ignites in flames. The truck sustained significant damage,” police said Wednesday.

The suspect is described as a white male, wearing a flannel shirt and dark pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call Acting Det. Sgt. George Gallant at 905-546-2991.