    • Police search for man accused of committing indecent acts at Pickering pharmacy

    Police are looking for the man in the photos in connection with a sexual assault and indecent act investigation in Pickering. (Durham Regional Police)
    Police in Durham Region are searching for a male suspect who allegedly committed sexual assaults and indecent acts, including exposing his genitals and masturbating, at a pharmacy in Pickering last week.

    Police said the suspect walked into a Rexall Pharmacy at 1822 Whites Road on Friday evening, approached an employee stocking shelves, and had a conversation.

    “As the employee’s back was turned to the suspect, he exposed his genitals and masturbated,” Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) allege in a news release on Tuesday.

    Shortly after, the suspect went to a different aisle and allegedly tried to take a picture or video under another person’s dress.

    The victim confronted the suspect, prompting him to flee the store, DRPS said

    On Tuesday, police released a photo of the suspect they described as a Black male between 25 and 30 years old, about five-foot-10 with a slim build and auburn-coloured dreadlocks.

    He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with a red Air Jordan emblem on the front, "Jordan” written on the back, and black jogging pants and shoes.

    Investigators believe there may be other victims and are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact DRPS at 1-888-579-1520, ext. 5676, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-*8477 (TIPS) or www.durhamregionalcrimestoppers.ca.

